Isabelle Huppert Named Tokyo Film Festival Jury President

Legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert will head up this year’s competition jury for the Tokyo International Film Festival, organizers announced on Friday.

“It is a great honor to be chosen to preside over the International Competition Jury of the 34th TIFF, one of the most important Festivals in the world I have always considered with great respect. And what a joy to be welcomed again in Japan, a country with such a fascinating culture and an impressive film history,” said Huppert.

The 34th edition of the festival will open with the Japanese premiere of Cry Macho, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, on Oct. 30 and close with the Japanese premiere of Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen on Nov. 8.

Festival organizers previously said they would showcase the work of emerging Japanese director Keisuke Yoshida who will be this year’s “Director in Focus” as part of the fest’s new Nippon Cinema Now section. Among the gala selection of his films to be screened are his 2016 breakthrough feature Himeanole and his two 2021 titles, boxing drama Blue and forthcoming drama thriller Intolerance.

Tokyo previously said it would take place in a hybrid in-person/online format for its 34th edition, which runs Oct. 30-Nov. 8 this year.