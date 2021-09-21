Tokyo Film Fest to Open With Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho,’ Close With ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

The Tokyo International Film Festival will open with the Japanese premiere of Cry Macho, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, on Oct. 30 and close with the Japanese premiere of Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen on Nov. 8.

In his 50th year as a filmmaker, Clint Eastwood (Gran Torino and American Sniper) directs, stars and produces the neo-Western drama Cry Macho, which ventures into new territory,” the festival said about the emotional drama. Eduardo Minett and Natalia Traven are also part of the cast.

Dear Evan Hansen is the film adaptation of the hit musical by the songwriting duo of La La Land and The Greatest Showman, in which a high-schooler unintentionally attracts attention with a letter and a compassionate lie. The cast includes Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever.

For its 34th edition, the Tokyo festival plans to hold physical screenings at cinemas in the Hibiya-Yurakucho-Ginza area of the Japanese capital “to enable audiences to experience the joy of watching films on the big screen.”

Festival organizers previously said they would showcase the work of emerging Japanese director Keisuke Yoshida who will be this year’s “Director in Focus” as part of the fest’s new Nippon Cinema Now section. Among the gala selection of his films to be screened are his 2016 breakthrough feature Himeanole and his two 2021 titles, boxing drama Blue and forthcoming drama thriller Intolerance.