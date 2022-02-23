Tom Brady Makes Post-Football Moves, to Produce, Act in Road Trip Comedy for Paramount, Endeavor Content (Exclusive)

Tom Brady may have retired from football, but that doesn’t mean the seven-time Super Bowl champion is leaving it behind.

In his first post-retirement move, Brady is making a blitz into Hollywood and will produce and, yes, appear, in a football-themed road trip movie titled 80 for Brady.

Hollywood icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will star in the feature project that is being made by Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content.

Brady (the movie, not the player) will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. Marvin, who appears as an actor in the upcoming Apple limited series WeCrashed and co-wrote and starred in indie movie The Climb, is also executive producing with Covino, under the duo’s Watch This Ready banner, and Jeff Stott.

Inspired by a true story, Brady tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play the quartet.

Brady, making a transition from football player to Hollywood player, was deeply involved with the inception of the project, developing it with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. He will produce through his production company, 199 Productions, along with Gigliotti, who counts Hidden Figures, Silver Linings Playbook and Shakespeare in Love among her credits. Endeavor Content is also producing.

Production is due to begin this spring. Marvin and Covino wrote the latest script based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, known for co-writing the coming-of-age movie Booksmart.

Paramount has found success over the years with comedies led by actress ensembles, with movies such as Book Club and The First Wives Club being breakouts.

Brady is repped by WME and Latham & Watkins. Tomlin is repped by WME while Fonda by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein. Moreno is repped by Innovative Artists and John Ferguson while Field is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson. Marvin and Covino are repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen.