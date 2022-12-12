Golden Globes: Tom Cruise, Dominic West Snubbed as ‘Blonde,’ ‘White Noise’ Nominations Surprise

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Dominic West in 'The Crown,' Ana de Armas in 'Blonde' and Adam Driver in 'White Noise'

While a number of awards hopefuls are likely celebrating after they were nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes on Monday, a number of people and projects that were viewed as likely to be recognized for their work were left out and others surprisingly made the cut.

A number of acclaimed films that have been recognized by awards organizations and critics groups earlier this season weren’t nominated for anything, including Armageddon Time, Causeway, Nope and Till, including the lead performance by Danielle Deadwyler that sparked Oscar buzz.

Beyond that, no women were nominated for best director, in a year when the female helmers of Till, The Woman King, She Said and Women Talking (all films that earned Golden Globe nominees in other categories, except for Till) could have all been contenders. The Globes last fielded an all-male list of best directors in 2020 and women won best director for the past two years, with as many as three women nominated for the award in 2021.

Sarah Polley, who directed Women Talking, landed a best screenplay nod, as did Tár‘s Todd Field, though he was surprisingly left out of the best director group.

In terms of specific stars who didn’t land the nominations that pundits expected they would score, Adam Sandler wasn’t nominated for his performance in Hustle, Tár‘s Nina Hoss was not nominated; Gabrielle Union’s The Inspection role was overlooked and Tom Cruise was surprisingly not nominated for the well-received Top Gun: Maverick, which did land two other nods, including for best motion picture, drama.

However, there were a number of stars who landed nominations for films that seemed to have fallen off the the awards radar, including Adam Driver for White Noise, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Additionally, while it scored rave reviews and has performed well at the box office, Searchlight’s The Menu didn’t necessarily seem like awards fare and hadn’t been recognized by other high-profile awards organizations or critics groups. But it landed two Golden Globe nominations.

On the TV side, Dominic West failed to land a nod for his role as then-Prince Charles in The Crown, a glaring omission when the show itself was nominated, as were stars Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce.

Similarly, a number of titles that were past Globes favorites, earning nominations and awards, were left out this year including Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and, for their final seasons, This Is Us and Dead to Me.

While Atlanta star Donald Glover landed a nomination, the show itself was left out of this year’s nominees, with Glover’s the only nomination for Atlanta‘s two final seasons.

Additionally, critically acclaimed new and limited series that didn’t land nominations include Bad Sisters, The English, Five Days at Memorial and Yellowjackets.

Separately, while Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been a ratings smash for Netflix, it was poorly received by critics and has been criticized by Dahmer’s victims, so it was somewhat surprising to see it land four noms.

Other TV surprises include a nod for The Patient‘s Domhnall Gleeson, but not for star Steve Carell; and one for Claire Danes for her role in the recently released Fleishman is in Trouble.