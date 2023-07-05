Tom Cruise Plans to Make ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Into His 80s

Tom Cruise’s toughest mission yet: To keep playing Ethan Hunt into his 80s.

The actor says in a new interview that he wants to keep making Mission: Impossible movies like 80-year-old Harrison Ford has kept making Indiana Jones films.

“Harrison Ford is a legend, I hope to be still going, I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

At 61 years old, Cruise already seems to be defying time and space with his youthful looks and physical prowess, continuing to do his own extreme stunts in next week’s release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Part Two is slated for June 28, 2024. Cruise first played the unstoppable IMF agent 27 years ago in Mission: Impossible.

Cruise also addressed his recent social media post urging moviegoers to check out two of his summer box office rivals, Barbie and Oppenheimer, which open head to head on the same day (July 21).

“I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer,” he said. “I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday … I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important.”

Dead Reckoning Part One is tracking to open bigger than any previous Mission: Impossible movie yet, with the seventh installment eyeing a $90 million extended weekend opening. The previous biggest opening was the sixth film, Fallout, which holds the record for top three-day weekend opening ($61.2 million).

Initial reviews are very strong, with Dead Reckoning Part One averaging a 98 percent so far on Rotten Tomatoes. Read The Hollywood Reporter‘s review.