Tom Cruise Urges Fans to See Rival Summer Movies ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

Tom Cruise really wants you to go see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. And Barbie. And Oppenheimer.

Despite his own blockbuster opening in a few weeks (that would be Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One), Cruise is urging his fans to check out the summer movie competition.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” Cruise wrote on Instagram post (below) that showed him standing with his Dead Reckoning writer-director Christopher McQuarrie in front of posters for Indy 5. “These are just a few that we can’t wait to see on the big screen.”

“Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history,” he continued. “You have given us countless hours of joy.”

“I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.”

The messaging suggests Cruise is once again hoping to save the summer box office — this time by bringing along a few other titles.

Last year, the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick (which made $1.5 billion globally) was credited as “saving Hollywood’s ass” by no less than Steven Spielberg himself.

This year, a few recent films have struggled to gain box office traction — such as The Flash and Elemental — though Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse successfully popped.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is facing headwinds with modest reviews, yet is tracking to open with a solid $60-to-$70 million over the June 30-June 2 weekend.

While Dead Reckoning is headed towards a franchise-best $90 million opening for its extended weekend, which gets underway Wednesday, July 12.

There’s no tracking yet for Barbie or Oppenheimer, which open head-to-head July 21, but both are considered highly anticipated — though, with respect to Cruise, would likely make for a rather odd back-to-back viewing experience.

– Pamela McClintock contributed to this report