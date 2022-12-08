Tom Cruise to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award

Tom Cruise will receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced on Thursday.

The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige.

“Beginning with Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor. Tom approaches producing with the same meticulous attention to detail he brings to all of his professional endeavors,” say Producers Guild Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain. “His commitment to telling bold, cinematic, and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience and has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history. We are thrilled to honor him with the David O. Selznick Award for his excellence in producing.”

Cruise’s career has spanned over five decades, having been nominated three times for an Academy Award and having earned over $11 million at the worldwide box office. Some of his credits include the Mission: Impossible franchise, Vanilla Sky, The Last Samurai, Elizabethtown, the Jack Reacher films, Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise has starred in and produced all eight Mission: Impossible films, along with the upcoming Mission Impossible: Dark Reckoning Part 1 and Mission Impossible: Dark Reckoning Part 2.

His latest film, Top Gun: Maverick marks Paramount’s biggest global success in the studio’s history, grossing $1.5 billion worldwide.