Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson Are “Absolutely” Going to Star in a Project Together

Tom Cruise wants to work with Scarlett Johansson, too.

At the New York City premiere of Asteroid City, Johansson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the one actor she hasn’t gotten a chance to work with whom she wants to is none other than the Mission: Impossible star.

“I’d love to work with Tom Cruise,” she said on the carpet June 13, adding that someone should definitely pitch a story with the two of them starring alongside each other.

At the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise beamed that he was “absolutely” on board to star opposite Johansson in a project.

“She’s amazing,” the Top Gun: Maverick star said of the Black Widow actress. “There’s a great actress and a movie star.” When asked by THR Roma if he thinks they can star in something together, he immediately answered, “Yes. It’s gonna happen.”

He continued, “Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cruise explained that he’s always wanted to make movies for audiences, cinema, distributors and big screens.

“I love that cinema experience, and this film was made for that,” he said on the carpet. “I’ve always been studying any new programs that they have and any way that I can engage an audience and make it more entertaining more immersive. Look, I have always wanted to make movies and travel the world and to be able to have this opportunity now, this is what I wanna do.”

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters July 12.