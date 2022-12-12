Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo.

Cruise won the best actor honor in 1990 for Born on the Fourth of July and again in 1997 for Jerry Maguire, as well as receiving a best supporting actor award in 2000 for Magnolia.

Maverick has had a massive year, with a 96 percent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and over $1.4 billion at the global box office. It is considered an early frontrunner for best picture at the Academy Awards, among other categories.

After a year off the air, the Golden Globes are returning to NBC on Jan. 10, with Jerrod Carmichael acting as host.

The Golden Globes is produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge, the latter of which owns HFPA.