AFM: Screen Media Nabs Blink-182 Singer Tom DeLonge’s Directorial Debut ‘Monsters of California’

Screen Media has picked up worldwide rights to Monsters of California, the directorial debut of Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge and will release the upcoming sci-fi adventure film in North America.

The film, about a teenager and his friends in Southern California who investigate a serious of mysterious, paranormal events, is described as a Amblin Films-inspired sci-fi adventure movie. DeLonge also wrote the script and performed original music for the film.

Screen Media will release Monsters of California in North America, with its sales division, Foresight Unlimited, handling international sales. The company will pitch the film to buyers at the AFM in Santa Monica this week.

DeLonge and Ian Miller co-wrote Monsters of California, with DeLonge’s production shingle To The Stars Media producing together with Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods of Cartel Pictures.

Jack Samson (Zodiac) stars alongside Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Camille Kostek (Free Guy), Richard Kind (A Serious Man) and Arianne Zucker (Days of our Lives).

DeLonge recently announced he was returning to Blink-182 and will release a new album and kick off a worldwide tour with the multi-platinum-selling rock band.

The deal for Monsters of California was negotiated by Screen Media’s evp of global acquisitions and co-productions Seth Needle and Spry on behalf of Cartel.

Screen Media’s upcoming slate includes the Renny Harlin’s action film The Bricklayer starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev from Millennium Films, the crime thriller Poker Face, directed by and starring Russell Crowe, and the Nicolas Harvard-directed thriller The Locksmith with Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Ving Rhames.

Deadline was the first to report the Screen Media sale.