Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie ‘Finch’ Gets Release Date from Apple

Apple Original Films has set a Nov. 5 release date for Finch, the sci-fi adventure movie starring Tom Hanks.

The film, which will stream on AppleTV+, is the second Hanks feature for Apple, which found success when it rolled out World War Two war movie Greyhound in July 2020 after picking it up from Sony.

Apple picked up Finch, which was previously titled Bios, in May from Amblin, which had initially planned a theatrical release via Universal.

Finch is described as the story of an unlikely family in the form of a man, a robot, and a dog and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone.

According to Apple, “Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.”

Miguel Sapochnik directed the movie which also stars Caleb Landry Jones and features an original screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

Producing are Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, and Powell. The companies behind the production include Amblin, Reliance Entertainment and Walden Media.

In making the announcement, Apple also released a first-look photo, seen above.