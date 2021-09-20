Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie ‘Finch’ From ‘Game of Thrones’ Director Releases First Trailer

The first full trailer for the upcoming Tom Hanks sci-fi movie Finch has been released by Apple TV+.

Finch — formerly titled Bios — is about the lone survivor of a global apocalypse who embarks on a dangerous journey to find a new home for his unlikely family — his dog and a newly created robot.

Finch is directed by Emmy-winner Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed several pivotal episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones, including the fan-favorite “Battle of the Bastards.” It’s written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Among the producing team is Robert Zemeckis, who directed Hanks’ in another solo survival tale, 2000’s Cast Away.

In addition to having a title change, Finch also switched distributors and premiere dates. The film was originally going to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures in October, 2020. The delayed film was then was acquired by Apple in August. The release follows up on Hanks starring in Apple’s World War II drama Greyhound last year.

Finch will be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 5.