Tom Hanks’ ‘A Man Called Otto’ Gets Holiday Release, Adam Driver’s ’65’ Moves Back a Year

Sony has set the release dates for a number of titles, including Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto and Adam Driver’s sci-fi film 65.

Director Marc Foster’s A Man Called Otto, starring Hanks in the title role and with a script by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, will hit theaters on Dec. 25. The movie sold earlier this month after a bidding war at the Berlin Film Festival’s virtual European Film Market.

The film, also starring Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, is an American update on Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel A Man Called Ove. The book’s 2015 Swedish film adaption was nominated for two Oscars, including best foreign language film.

The release date for 65, from writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who co-wrote the John Krasinski-helmed hit A Quiet Place, is moving back to April 14, 2023. The sci-fi title, starring Driver, Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman, was previously set for release on April 29, 2022.

The studio also announced that TriStar Pictures’ Whitney Houston musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody will move up two days and is now set for release on Dec. 21, 2022.

Naomi Ackie stars as the late singer in the film from director Kasi Lemmons, with a screenplay by Anthony McCarten. Rounding out the cast are Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters, Tamara Tunie and Ashton Sanders.

Meanwhile, Stage 6 Films’ Umma, from writer-director Iris K. Shim, is getting a release on March 18, 2022. Sandra Oh and Fivel Stewart star as a mother-daughter pair living on a farm.

The cast includes MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney in the film that takes its title from the Korean word for “mother.”

Additionally, Oh Hell No, which had been dated for June 17, 2022, is no longer on the schedule. The Hollywood Reporter reported in October that Ice Cube had declined to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and exited the Jack Black project, which was set to start shooting in winter.