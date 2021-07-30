Tom Hanks Joins Wes Anderson’s Next Film (Exclusive)

Tom Hanks is going twee.

The Oscar winner will appear in Wes Anderson’s next movie, which is expected to shoot in Spain. It is unclear the exact size of his role, but sources tell THR it is small and could be cameo-like in nature. This marks the first time Hanks will appear in an Anderson production, which has already set several of the filmmaker’s regular players.

Adrian Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton will appear in the project, which Anderson is writing and directing. Plot details for the film are tucked away in the pocket of a tasteful tweed blazer.

Anderson will soon release The French Dispatch via Searchlight Picture on Oct. 22, following a Cannes debut. Brody, Murray and Swinton star in the film, along with Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe and Jeffrey Wright, among others.

Hanks, who was last seen in News of the World, will next be onscreen in Amblin’s sci-fi feature Finch, which will be released on Apple TV+. Also upcoming is Baz Luhrman’s Elvis Presley musical movie and Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio, where he will play Geppetto. He is repped by CAA.