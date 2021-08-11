Tom Hardy “Would Do Anything” to Make MCU Spider-Man and Venom Crossover Happen

Tom Hardy is hopeful that Sony and Marvel Studios may be able to make a live-action Spider-verse crossover between Venom and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Speaking to Esquire, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Mad Max star admitted he’s been actively trying to make a crossover between the two movies happen. “I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity. I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that,” he said.

Despite his passion for a film featuring both his alien symbiote anti-hero Venom and Queens’ friendly neighborhood hero, the actor admitted that there were some clear hurdles — such as the rights deals around the characters — that might complicate this effort. But he doesn’t think if there is interest from both studios, that it’s a hurdle that can’t be jumped.

“Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that,” he said.​​” Should both sides be willing and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be.”

In the meantime, Hardy said he was going to continue pushing “eagerly” and “with both hands” to make the Olympic-level feat a reality for him and fans. “I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

During the interview, the actor — who will receive a story credit on the upcoming Venom sequel — also teased a potential third movie, telling the magazine that the studio is already “really pleased” with Let There Be Carnage.

“I’m thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time,” Hardy said. “A third won’t be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio [was] really, really pleased with number two.”