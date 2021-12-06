Tom Holland Says He’ll Play Fred Astaire in an Upcoming Film

Tom Holland is taking on the role of Fred Astaire.

Fred Astaire Getty Images

While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in London, the actor told the Associated Press that he’ll play the iconic actor-singer-dancer in an upcoming film for Sony.

“The script came in a week ago,” Holland said. “I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.”

The news comes a few weeks after Spider-Man producer and former Sony chief Amy Pascal told GQ that she wanted Holland for the role in a profile of the actor.

“She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath,” Holland told the AP of Pascal. “And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

It’s unclear who is writing the project, but Pascal has said she had her eye on Holland for the role.

“There are very few actors working now who are versatile in the way that he is,” she told GQ last month. “And he’s the hardest-working person that I know.”

Holland previosly showed off hjs dancing skills on Lip Sync Battle opposite his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya in 2017, where he performed a mashup of “Singin’ in the Rain” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Another Astaire project also is in the works from Amazon Studios and Automatik, with Bell starring as the legend and Margaret Qualley playing Ginger Rogers.