Tom Holland Felt Guilty About Those ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lies

Tom Holland says the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home left him feeling rather guilty, due to having to lie reporters about the film’s major spoilers.

While appearing on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night, the actor — who’s currently appearing in the action film Uncharted — told the host that hiding his franchise veteran co-stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield was rather taxing.

“I am a very honest person by nature, which has gotten me into trouble in the past,” he says. “So on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘You’re talking to Andrew in this movie,’ and I’m all, ‘No, I’m not, stop asking me that.’ Then I go home and I can’t sleep because I feel so bad for lying all the time. I call up my mum and say, ‘I feel so guilty for all the lies.'”

Meyers suggested Holland call up all the journalists he lied to and apologize, but the actor noted he doesn’t feel that sorry about it.

Holland also revealed the scene in the film where the three men embrace was inspired by an impromptu moment on set.

“Honestly, mate, it was the most incredible experience of my career,” Holland. “Playing Spider-Man, while being a wonderful experience and like completely life-changing, it also can be quite alienating. When you’re 19 and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it’s quite hard to figure out how to navigate. So to almost have like two older brothers that had been through it before me, to be able to share that experience with them, was amazing.”

He continued, “I went up to Andrew and Tobey … and I basically just said, ‘Thank you for being here. Thank you for taking the time to be a part of this incredible opportunity. It means the world to me.’ And we all embraced and we all started crying. I remember the writers sort of seeing that being like, ‘Yep, that’s how we’re going to end the film. That’s brilliant.'”

Holland also teased that one of the three men was wearing a “fake butt” in his Spider-Man costume, but would not say which actor it was.

No Way Home recently surpassed Avatar to become the third highest-grossing release of all time in the domestic box office, grossing $771.9 million in the U.S. (and 1.8 billion worldwide). While Holland’s other recent Sony release, Uncharted, surpassed expectations by opening this weekend to $51 million domestic and $139 million globally.