×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Will Tom Rothman Land Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film? “I Hope So”

The Sony boss made a pit stop to talk to THR at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' premiere where he opened up on the strike and collaborating once again with the filmmaker.

Director Quentin Tarantino (L) and Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment Thomas Rothman
Director Quentin Tarantino (L) and Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment Thomas Rothman Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sony studio head Tom Rothman made a rare stop along the press line at the May 30 premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he told The Hollywood Reporter that when it comes to the WGA, he is, “Always hopeful, and that’s all you can do is hope for the best and plan for the worst. Certainly everybody would like to see a resolution, it would be the best for all involved.”

Rothman said Sony’s productions have not been derailed — though development has been — and when it comes to the other guilds, like SAG, he has similar hope it will be resolved before a strike hits. “I’m always hopeful, in my job you need to be hopeful,” he added, and when pressed for thoughts on hot-button issues like A.I., remained tight-lipped, saying, “I’m not smart enough to know.” 

One other thing that Rothman is hopeful about: landing Quentin Tarantino’s latest (and reportedly final) movie The Movie Critic, after Tarantino told Deadline at Cannes that he would likely partner with Sony on the film “because they’re the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience.”

Asked for his response, Rothman noted, “I read that” before adding, “I hope so.” 

This story first appeared in the June 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad