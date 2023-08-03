Tom Sizemore’s Final Film Gets Trailer, Release Date (Exclusive)

Trauma Therapy: Psychosis, the final film of Heat, Saving Private Ryan and Natural Born Killers star Tom Sizemore, who died in March, has been given a release date and trailer. Quiver Distribution is set to release the feature theatrically, digitally and on demand Sept. 1.

Directed by Gary Barth, and written by Tom Malloy and David Josh Lawrence, Trauma Therapy: Psychosis — the sequel to 2019’s Trauma Therapy — sees Malloy return as Tobin Vance, a notorious self-help guru who has been exiled overseas. As the feds move in on his U.S. operation, Vance is building a new base in the remote outskirts of Kirkcaldy, Scotland. There, his stoic assistant Elizabeth (Hannah New), along with former student John (David Josh Lawrence), recruit a hopeful new group of lost souls for an intensive retreat to solve their deep-seated problems.

The film also features Pirates of the Caribbean’s Vince Lozano, Jamie Scott Gordon, Gordon Holliday, and Megan Tremethick. Sizemore appears as himself, the host of a Larry King-like TV talk show called The Tom Sizemore Show.

“The first Trauma Therapy was a really fun exploration into the power that a self-help guru can have and how, if he or she used that power in devious ways, the results could be extreme. We were inspired by the likes of Tony Robbins and how he would make his weekend retreat participants walk on coals,” said Malloy and Lawrence.

“For the sequel, we had two goals. One, that it would be a stand-alone film so people could just jump right in, and two, we wanted to amp up the danger and the suspense. The people involved in Trauma Therapy: Psychosis would face extreme challenges meant to break them…and all who failed would meet a devious end.”

The pair added that the film had been written at a retreat in Lake Placid, where the “surrounding area gave the idea of isolation and hopelessness.”

See the trailer for Trauma Therapy: Psychosis below: