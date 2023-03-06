John Travolta Remembers ‘Speed Kills’ Co-Star Tom Sizemore: An “Excellent Character Actor”

John Travolta remembered his Speed Kills co-star Tom Sizemore on social media, calling the actor — who died on Friday at 61 — an “excellent character actor.”

The two worked together on the 2018 crime drama, which also starred Jennifer Esposito, Kellan Lutz and James Remar and was directed by Jodi Scurfield. “I found him to be an excellent character actor,” Travolta wrote in a Saturday Instagram Story. “He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much. He will be missed.”

Sizemore, best known for appearing in ’90s and early ’00s action films like Heat, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, as well as the Oscar-winning Saving Private Ryan, died Friday following a stroke and brain aneurysm at his L.A. home on Feb. 18. He was hospitalized in the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center’s intensive care unit and in a coma until last week when his rep Charles Lago announced that doctor’s had determined there was “no further hope” in his case and that his family would be making end of life decisions.

Travolta was one among several of Sizemore’s former co-stars to remember the True Romance actor since his hospitalization and death. His Heat co-star Danny Trejo, as well as A Matter of Degrees co-star Wendell Pierce, have also shared their own condolences on social media over the last week.

“Beautiful guy, god called another hero back,” Trejo wrote, alongside a photo of him, Sizemore and fellow Heat stars like Robert De Niro, Jon Voight and Val Kilmer.

Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP Tom Sizemore pic.twitter.com/hoJv9FCezT — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 4, 2023

“One of my first films was with Tom Sizemore. A bon vivant and great actor. God bless him,” Pierce wrote in a tweet on Feb. 28.

On Sunday, De Niro’s rep also shared a statement from the actor with THR, saying, “I am very sorry to hear about Tom’s passing. He was [a] wonderful actor, and I had great affection for him.”

Director and actor Benny Safdie recalled Sizemore table reading for Uncut Gems, which he directed with his brother Josh, in the role of Arno, which ultimately went to Eric Bogosian. “He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details,” Safdie said of Sizemore. “It made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable.”

In 2015 Sizemore read Bagosian’s part at a table reading for Gems. He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP pic.twitter.com/4AGaE6rF71 — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) March 4, 2023

Maeve Quinlan, who Sizemore was married to from 1996-99, also sent her “prayers” to his family and his two surviving sons, Jayden and Jagger, on Friday. “May god hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both.”