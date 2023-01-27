‘Tomb Raider’ Film in the Works as Amazon Makes Rich Rights Deal for Marvel-Like Franchise (Exclusive)

Amazon is building a Tomb Raider franchise.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the retail giant and streamer has teamed with Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment for a massive rights deal to make a Tomb Raider feature film, in addition to the newly announced TV series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and at least one video game in the Lara Croft franchise.

The idea is to build out a connected world of Tomb Raider, with the video game, TV series and film all interconnected in a fashion akin to what Marvel has already accomplished. The Tomb Raider video game was announced in December, with additional games in the franchise considered likely.

One source with knowledge of the pact described it as being among the largest commitments at Amazon after Lord of the Rings. By comparison, Amazon is estimated to have spent $250 million on rights alone to Lord of the Rings, with that deal covering a multiple-season show (The Rings of Power) as well as spinoffs.

Reps for Amazon and reps for Johnson declined to comment.

While Waller-Bridge is attached to write the script for the Tomb Raider TV series — as THR exclusively reported — the Fleabag Emmy-winner is not involved in the film or the game. Waller-Bridge is said to be a big Tomb Raider fan and was eager to be involved with the TV series, though she is not currently attached to star in the project that has a series greenlight built into the larger Tomb Raider rights deal. Her involvement in the Tomb Raider series stems from her recently renewed overall deal with Amazon.

Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment put together the deal for the Tomb Raider anime series at Netflix, which included a two-season order. The company has spent the past year-plus working out rights to the property. Last year, Crystal Dynamics regained control of the rights to the Tomb Raider games after Embracer completed its acquisition of Square Enix assets.

Johnson, for his part, and his dj2 Entertainment signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios in February 2022. Under the pact, dj2 — which co-produced the Sonic the Hedgehog film — will focus on adapting video game titles for the streamer. Johnson’s dj2 is also working on adapting Life Is Strange and Disco Elysium as film and TV projects.

