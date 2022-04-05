Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega to Star in Crime Drama ‘Finestkind’

Paramount+ has picked up the rights in key international territories, including the U.S., to the crime drama Finestkind, from Brian Helgeland, the Oscar-winning writer-director behind Mystic River, L.A. Confidential and A Knight’s Tale.

The feature stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace and Jenna Ortega. Helgeland will write and helm the film set in a commercial fishing port, with the cameras to roll from mid-April in Massachusetts.

“I come from a long line of commercial fishermen and have experienced their hard-working world firsthand. Through the help of our partners at 101 Studios, Paramount+ and Bosque Ranch, we will be able to accurately capture their endeavors at sea, as well as honor them for their immense contribution to society. I feel privileged for the opportunity to tell this story to audiences globally,” Helgeland said in a statement.

Paramount+ will debut the film in late 2022 in the U.S. Finestkind will also be available on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America, as well as in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea when the service launches in those markets later this year.

The crime pic centers on two brothers, played by Foster and Wallace, who are from opposite sides of the tracks and reunite as adults over one fateful summer. When they strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself caught in the middle, which puts bonds between brothers, friends, and a son and father, played by Jones, to the test.

Finestkind is produced by Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser. 101 Studios will be handling international sales for all remaining territories.