‘Tomorrow War’ Sequel in the Works at Amazon, Skydance

The Tomorrow War is living to fight another day. The sci-fi time travel film starring Chris Pratt already has a sequel in the works, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Director Chris McKay is expected to return, along with screenwriter Zach Dean and much of the original cast, which in addition to Pratt included Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson. Skydance and Amazon are behind the project.

The Tomorrow War debuted on Amazon July 2 and appears to have garnered strong numbers for the service, according to Pratt. While like other streamers, Amazon does not provide viewership numbers, Pratt celebrated its release by stating on Instagram this week that the film broke records for the service in its first 48 hours. One insider said the movie exceeded all expectations.

The Tomorrow War, which cost just under $160 million to make, stars Pratt as a high school teacher with a military background who is among those recruited from soldiers from the future, who need people to come forward in time to fight off alien invaders.

The project initially was set up at Paramount, but moved over to Amazon earlier this year. Deadline first reported the news of The Tomorrow War sequel.