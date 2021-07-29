‘The Tomorrow War’ Scores Big Opening on Streaming Movie Ratings Chart

Amazon Studios and Skydance’s tentpole The Tomorrow War shot to the top of Nielsen’s movie streaming chart in its Prime Video debut over the Fourth of July weekend.

Further, it was the No. 2 most watched subscription video on demand title for the week of June 28-July 4 week behind Manifest.

The sci-fi epic — starring Chris Pratt — scored 1.23 billion minutes of watch time, the best opening for an Amazon original tentpole behind Coming 2 America (1.41 billion million minutes) and among the best showings for any movie since Nielsen began tracking streaming viewership in 2020.

Nielsen’s numbers for the 138-minute film equal nearly 9 million full runs.

The Tomorrow War debuted exclusively on Prime on July 2 in the U.S. and in more than 240 countries nationwide. Amazon acquired rights to the pic for $200 million from Paramount and Skydance during the pandemic. It was originally intended for a theatrical release, but those plans were waylaid by the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the leadership of Amazon Studio chief Jennifer Salke, the movie’s strong streaming performance furthers the company’s foray into the event film business following Coming 2 America, Borat Subsequent Movie Film and Without Remorse.

The marketing campaign for Tomorrow War included a world premiere screening in Los Angeles, as well as becoming the first movie to grace all Amazon Prime boxes. (Marketing executive Ukonwa Ojo joined Amazon last year as chief marketing officer for Prime Video and Amazon Studios.)

Pixar’s latest offering Luca remained a popular offering in its third week with 1.15 billion million minutes of viewing, according to Nielsen.

Liam Neeson starrer The Ice Road placed third with 553 million minutes, followed by Kevin Hart comedy Fatherhood (359 million minutes). Both titles are from Netflix.

Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon — which has turned into a perennial favorite — rounded out the top five with 324 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings. (WarnerMedia doesn’t release viewership data for HBO Max.)

Nielsen’s top 10 streaming movies for the week of June 21-27 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk; titles receiving a simultaneous theatrical release in the U.S. and most international territories have two asterisks.

1. The Tomorrow War* (Amazon) 1.22 billion minutes

2. Luca* (Disney+), 1.15 billion

3. The Ice Road* (Netflix) 553 million

4. Fatherhood (2021)* (Netflix), 358 million

5. Raya and the Last Dragon** (Disney+), 324 million

6. Fear Street Part One: 1994* (Netflix), 248 million

7. Wish Dragon (Netflix), 204 million

8. Good on Paper* (Netflix) 190 million

9. Moana (Disney+), 131 million

10. Home (2015) (Netflix), 114 million