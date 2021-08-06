‘The Tomorrow War’ Stays Atop Streaming Movie Rankings Chart

Amazon Studios and Skydance’s tentpole The Tomorrow War easily stayed atop Nielsen’s movie streaming chart in its second week of play on Prime Video.

Starring Chris Pratt, the sci-fi epic garnered 1.1 million minutes of viewing time for the July 5-11 frame, according to Nielsen.

Overall, The Tomorrow War was the No. 3 most watched subscription video on demand title for the week behind Manifest and Virgin River. The latter two are both Netflix titles.

On the movie chart, Disney and Marvel Studio’s Black Widow — which cost $30 a pop to watch for Disney+ subscribers — placed third with a solid 541 million minutes of viewing time. (The standalone superhero movie debuted July 9 in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, so Nielsen’s streaming ratings only cover part of the movie’s full week.)

Pixar and Disney’s Luca — which bypassed theaters in North America and went straight to regular Disney+ — continued to stay high on the streaming chart to place No. 2 with 809 million minutes.

Both Tomorrow War and Luca are available to watch at no extra charge on their respective streaming services.

Elsewhere among streaming movie rankings, Fear Street Part One: 1994 moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 in its full second week of play on Netflix with 284 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings. (WarnerMedia doesn’t release viewership data for HBO Max.

Nielsen’s top 10 streaming movies for the week of July 5-11 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk; titles receiving a simultaneous theatrical release in the U.S. and most international territories have two asterisks.

1. The Tomorrow War* (Amazon), 1.1 billion minutes

2. Luca* (Disney+), 809 million

3. Black Widow** (Disney+), 541 million

4. Fear Street Part One: 1994* (Netflix), 284 million

5. The Ice Road* (Netflix), 283 million

6. Raya and the Last Dragon** (Disney+), 281 million

7. Fear Street Part Two: 1978* (Netflix), 229 million

8. Kung Fu Panda, (Netflix), 224 million

9. Fatherhood (2021)* (Netflix), 212 million

10. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (Netflix), 204 minutes