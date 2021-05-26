‘Tomorrow War’ Trailer Sends Chris Pratt to the Future

The first full trailer for Amazon and Skydance’s The Tomorrow War has arrived today.

Chris Pratt stars in The Tomorrow War as Dan Forester, a high school teacher who is recruited by time travelers who first appear in the middle of a soccer match to inform the world that they need recruits for a war 30 years in the future. Apparently, humanity will be wiped out by an alien invader unless people from the present-day travel to the future to fight in the war. As it turns out, Pratt’s teacher has military experience that makes him a good recruit, which is a good thing as 70 percent of soldiers who travel to the future never return.

Amazon, which acquired the project from Paramount earlier this year, previously released a short teaser touting the sci-fi project.

Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge also star in the film from director Chris McKay. Skydance and Amazon are behind the project, which has a script from Zach Dean. Producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner. Rob Cowan, Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer executive produced.

The Tomorrow War hits Amazon on July 2.