Toni Collette, Anna Faris, Thomas Haden Church Teaming for Comedy ‘The Estate’ from ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ Director

Oscar nominee Toni Collette — soon to be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley — is teaming with Anna Faris (The House Bunny, Overboard) and fellow Oscar nominee Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man: No Way Home) on The Estate.

The comedy — from writer/director Dean Craig (Death at a Funeral, Love Wedding Repeat) — was announced by Signature Films, which is financing alongside Capstone Global. Signature’s Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel will produce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson’s Pretty Matches Productions. Executive producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and David Haring and Thruline’s Josh Kesselman.

The Estate revolves around two sisters, Macey (Collette) and Savanna (Faris), who learn their wealthy but estranged Aunt Hilda is terminally ill. Seeing this as an opportunity to get her inheritance and rescue their dying café, the sisters plan to improve their bitter relationship and cater to Hilda’s needs. Arriving to Aunt Hilda’s extravagant estate, they find that they are not the only ones in the family with shifted morals. Their cousins Beatrice and Richard (Church) have come with the same plan to swoon Hilda into giving them her estate. Soon, it becomes a battle within the eclectic family as to who can impress the matriarch the most and come out on top.

“Dean’s knack for farce is one of a kind,” said Goldberg. “We look forward to bringing this comedy to life and working with this extraordinary group of talent; Toni, Anna and Thomas couldn’t be more perfectly cast.”

Signature Films, the growing production arm of U.K distributor Signature Entertainment, is also behind Paul Andrew Williams’ revenge thriller Bull, the Ryan Philippe actioner One Shot, the Hayley Bennett drama She is Love and the forthcoming Traphouse starring Dave Bautista.

