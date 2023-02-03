Berlin: Toni Collette, Odessa Young Team for Revenge Thriller ‘The Prima Donna’

Toni Collette is set to star alongside Odessa Young in The Prima Donna from writer/director Nathan Silver (Thirst Street, Uncertain Terms), a feature that is billed as a “delightfully twisted and darkly funny revenge thriller about dysfunctional family dynamics, the dangers of ambition, and the lengths we will go to make our mark on the world.”

The film will reunite Collette and Young who previously worked together on the HBO series The Staircase. Cornerstone is handling international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the European Film Market. CAA Media Finance and Anonymous Content are repping North America.

The Prima Donna sees Collette playing legendary opera diva Livia Angelli as she prepares to step into the role of a lifetime, just as her estranged daughter Mimi (Young) shows up at her doorstep, right out of rehab.

An aspiring opera singer herself, Mimi summons the courage to ask Livia if she can be more than her daughter — she wants to be her understudy. When she’s met by her mother’s derisive laughter and callous dismissal, Mimi snaps, looking to exact the ultimate revenge on the woman who barely raised her. But Livia Angelli doesn’t go down without a fight, igniting a cut-throat battle of wills that sends their lives, relationship, and opera production into a fever pitch.

The film is a Dark Castle Entertainment and Rough House Pictures production and is produced by Oscar nominee David Lancaster (Whiplash, Nightcrawler), Julian Lawitschka (Halloween Ends) and Wolfgang Hammer (Inside Llewyn Davis, House of Cards), alongside Dark Castle’s Hal Sadoff (Hotel Rwanda), Ethan Erwin (The Nice Guys) and Alex Mace (Orphan: First Kill). David Gordon Green is executive producer, along with Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and Brandon James from Rough House Pictures; Collette through Vocab Films; and Nick Shumaker from Anonymous Content. It is written by Silver together with C. Mason Wells (Thirst Street) and will start shooting this summer in Rome. Dark Castle Entertainment is financing as well.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating once again with Toni Collette on this highly entertaining adult thriller,” said Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder.

Collette is represented by CAA, Finley Management, United Management and Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen. Young is represented by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Jim Gilio at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Silver is represented by Anonymous Content and Sloss Law.