Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong Join Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have landed a who’s who for their whodunit sequel Murder Mystery 2.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva are joining the franchise alongside Sandler and Aniston, with Adeel Akhtar and John Kani set to return as their characters from the 2019 film.

Jeremy Garelick will be taking over directing duties. James Vanderbilt is behind the screenplay.

Murder Mystery starred Sandler and Aniston as a husband and wife who, while on a European vacation, were framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. According to Netflix, the movie became the streaming service’s most watched feature of 2019.

Plot details for the follow-up are being kept under wraps, but filming is currently underway in Hawaii.

Sandler and Allen Covert will produce for Happy Madison, with Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, James Stern for Endgame Entertainment and Vanderbilt. Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein and Lucas Smith are acting as executive producers.