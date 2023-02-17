Universal Picks Up Marc Guggenheim Graphic Novel ‘Too Dead To Die’

Marc Guggenheim will adapt his graphic novel 'Too Dead to Die' for Universal.

Universal has nabbed Too Dead to Die, a graphic novel from Arrow-verse scribe Marc Guggenheim and artist Howard Chaykin, a comics veteran thanks to decades worth of work at Marvel and DC.

Guggenheim will write the screenplay and executive produce, with prolific action producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch are producing via 87North. The duo, most recently in theaters with Bullet Train, have a first-look deal at Universal and are currently working on Ryan Gosling’s stuntman-centric The Fall Guy.

Too Dead To Die centers on Simon Cross, who used to be America’s preeminent super-spy back in the 1980s. Today, he’s retired and generally washed up, until the discovery of a daughter he never knew he had sends him out into the world for one last adventure. Image Comics published the title, which clocked in at 120-pages.

Matt Reilly, executive VP of production, will oversee the project for Universal.

Guggenheim is known for his work on The CW’s Arrow, and bringing the DC crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths to the screen, combining heroes from the larger Arrow-verse universe, such as Grant Gustin’s The Flash and Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl. In addition to co-writing the 2011 Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern movie, Guggenheim also recently worked on the splashy Green Lantern TV series developed for HBO Max, though that series is no longer moving forward under a change in direction by new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The ever-busy Guggenheim was the showrunner of season one of Amazon’s Carnival Row, with other credits including the reboot of ABC’s LA Law, No Ordinary Family and Flash Forward. He is represented by CAA, Syndicate Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro.