×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Universal Picks Up Marc Guggenheim Graphic Novel ‘Too Dead To Die’

87North will produce the film, based on the action spy story from writer Guggenheim and artist Howard Chaykin.

Marc Guggenheim
Marc Guggenheim will adapt his graphic novel 'Too Dead to Die' for Universal. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Universal has nabbed Too Dead to Die, a graphic novel from Arrow-verse scribe Marc Guggenheim and artist Howard Chaykin, a comics veteran thanks to decades worth of work at Marvel and DC.

Guggenheim will write the screenplay and executive produce, with prolific action producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch are producing via 87North. The duo, most recently in theaters with Bullet Train, have a first-look deal at Universal and are currently working on Ryan Gosling’s stuntman-centric The Fall Guy.

Too Dead To Die centers on Simon Cross, who used to be America’s preeminent super-spy back in the 1980s. Today, he’s retired and generally washed up, until the discovery of a daughter he never knew he had sends him out into the world for one last adventure. Image Comics published the title, which clocked in at 120-pages.

Related Stories

Violent Night Tommy Wirkola
Movies

'Violent Night' Director Tommy Wirkola Explains How 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters' Paved the Way for His Second Studio Movie

MAGIC MIKE
Movies

They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)

Matt Reilly, executive VP of production, will oversee the project for Universal.

Guggenheim is known for his work on The CW’s Arrow, and bringing the DC crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths to the screen, combining heroes from the larger Arrow-verse universe, such as Grant Gustin’s The Flash and Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl. In addition to co-writing the 2011 Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern movie, Guggenheim also recently worked on the splashy Green Lantern TV series developed for HBO Max, though that series is no longer moving forward under a change in direction by new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The ever-busy Guggenheim was the showrunner of season one of Amazon’s Carnival Row, with other credits including the reboot of ABC’s LA Law, No Ordinary Family and Flash Forward. He is represented by CAA, Syndicate Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad