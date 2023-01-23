‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Andor,’ Dolly Parton Among Movieguide Awards Nominees (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Top Gun: Maverick, Andor and Dolly Parton are among the nominees for the 30th annual Movieguide Awards, which honor “the best of family-friendly movies and television programs and spiritually uplifting entertainment.”
The Top Gun sequel will compete for best mature audience movie along with Father Stu: Reborn, Jurassic World: Dominion, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Uncharted.
Meanwhile, the five films up for best family movie are The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
Related Stories
On the TV side, Andor will compete for best mature audience television along with Blood and Treasure, Blue Bloods, The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring and Styled With Love.
Country music stars also were represented on the TV side with Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas and Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone landing multiple noms.
The winners will be announced a Feb. 10 ceremony taking place at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood that will air on UPtv on Feb. 26. “We are thrilled to celebrate inspirational movies, streaming and television programs in person this year,” said Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr. “It’s so encouraging to see that families are continuing to vote with their dollars. They’re choosing to watch content that promotes forgiveness, self-sacrifice, teamwork, redemption and more positive attributes.”
Added Charles Humbard, founder and CEO of UP Entertainment: “We are excited to be the television home of the Movieguide Awards this year. The audience alignment is perfect with our uplifting entertainment brand. Ted Baehr has done a fantastic job helping keep Hollywood focused on what is important for families while making quality entertainment.”
Also at the ceremony, Baehr will present highlights of Movieguide’s 2022 Report to the Entertainment Industry, which analyzes the box office performance of all movies, including from both major and independent studios, and each movie’s content across thousands of data points. This annual report aims to be “a barometer of what kinds of stories and messages deliver the best box office returns.”
The Movieguide Awards “represents the viewing preferences of millions of families across the country with a Top 100 iPhone app with 1 in 3 parents using Movieguide to determine what content they choose to see.”
The honors also include the top award of the Grace Prize for Most Inspiring Performances in Movies & TV, which is given to an actor or actress for the best performance in a movie or a television program; the Faith & Freedom Awards for movies and television; and the Epiphany Prizes for most inspiring movie and television program.
The Kairos Prize will also announce the winner of the 2022-23 scriptwriting competition that focuses exclusively on uplifting screenplays. Since its inception, more than 17 scripts submitted have moved into production and/or been released.
A full list of Movieguide Awards nominees follows.
Best Family Movies
The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Best Mature Audience Movies
Father Stu: Reborn
Jurassic World: Dominion
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Top Gun: Maverick
Uncharted
Best Family Television
A Christmas… Present
Instant Dream Home: Episode 1.8: “Four Years In One Day”
Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone
Rescued By Ruby
A Waltons Thanksgiving
Wingfeather Saga: Chapter 1: “Leeli And The Sea Dragon”
Best Mature Audience Television
Blood And Treasure: Season Two
Blue Bloods: Episode 12.20: “Silver Linings”
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed”
Star Wars-Andor: Episode 1.12-Rix Road
Styled With Love
Epiphany Prize Movies
The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2
Father Stu: Reborn
Resistance: 1942
Running The Bases
Uncharted
Epiphany Prize Television
Blood And Treasure: Season Two
A Christmas… Present
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed”
Rise
Faith & Freedom Award Movies
Devotion
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Resistance: 1942
Running The Bases
Top Gun: Maverick
Faith & Freedom Award Television
Blood And Treasure: Season Two
Blue Bloods: Episode 12.20: “Silver Linings”
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed”
Rise
Star Wars-Andor-Episode 1.12-Rix Road
Most Inspirational Independent Movie
Family Camp
I Heard The Bells
The Mulligan
Resistance: 1942
Running The Bases
Most Inspirational Independent Streaming/Television
5000 Blankets
Comenius: Life And Legacy Of John Amos Comenius
David
Legacy Peak
Why The Nativity?
Grace Award Movies
Father Stu: Reborn – Mark Wahlberg
I Heard The Bells – Stephen Atherholt
The Mulligan – Pat Boone
Resistance: 1942 – Cary Elwes
Running The Bases – Brett Varvel
Grace Award Television
Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone – Reba McEntire
Blood And Treasure: Season Two – Mark Gagliardi
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – Dolly Parton
A Christmas… Present – Candace Cameron Bure
The Chosen: Episode 3.3: Physician, Heal Yourself – Jonathan Roumie
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day