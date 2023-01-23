‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Andor,’ Dolly Parton Among Movieguide Awards Nominees (Exclusive)

Top Gun: Maverick, Andor and Dolly Parton are among the nominees for the 30th annual Movieguide Awards, which honor “the best of family-friendly movies and television programs and spiritually uplifting entertainment.”

The Top Gun sequel will compete for best mature audience movie along with Father Stu: Reborn, Jurassic World: Dominion, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Uncharted.

Meanwhile, the five films up for best family movie are The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

On the TV side, Andor will compete for best mature audience television along with Blood and Treasure, Blue Bloods, The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring and Styled With Love.

Country music stars also were represented on the TV side with Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas and Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone landing multiple noms.

The winners will be announced a Feb. 10 ceremony taking place at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood that will air on UPtv on Feb. 26. “We are thrilled to celebrate inspirational movies, streaming and television programs in person this year,” said Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr. “It’s so encouraging to see that families are continuing to vote with their dollars. They’re choosing to watch content that promotes forgiveness, self-sacrifice, teamwork, redemption and more positive attributes.”

Added Charles Humbard, founder and CEO of UP Entertainment: “We are excited to be the television home of the Movieguide Awards this year. The audience alignment is perfect with our uplifting entertainment brand. Ted Baehr has done a fantastic job helping keep Hollywood focused on what is important for families while making quality entertainment.”

Also at the ceremony, Baehr will present highlights of Movieguide’s 2022 Report to the Entertainment Industry, which analyzes the box office performance of all movies, including from both major and independent studios, and each movie’s content across thousands of data points. This annual report aims to be “a barometer of what kinds of stories and messages deliver the best box office returns.”

The Movieguide Awards “represents the viewing preferences of millions of families across the country with a Top 100 iPhone app with 1 in 3 parents using Movieguide to determine what content they choose to see.”

The honors also include the top award of the Grace Prize for Most Inspiring Performances in Movies & TV, which is given to an actor or actress for the best performance in a movie or a television program; the Faith & Freedom Awards for movies and television; and the Epiphany Prizes for most inspiring movie and television program.

The Kairos Prize will also announce the winner of the 2022-23 scriptwriting competition that focuses exclusively on uplifting screenplays. Since its inception, more than 17 scripts submitted have moved into production and/or been released.

A full list of Movieguide Awards nominees follows.

Best Family Movies

The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish DreamWorks Animation LLC

Best Mature Audience Movies

Father Stu: Reborn

Jurassic World: Dominion

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Top Gun: Maverick

Uncharted

Best Family Television

A Christmas… Present

Instant Dream Home: Episode 1.8: “Four Years In One Day”

Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone

Rescued By Ruby

A Waltons Thanksgiving

Wingfeather Saga: Chapter 1: “Leeli And The Sea Dragon”

Best Mature Audience Television

Blood And Treasure: Season Two

Blue Bloods: Episode 12.20: “Silver Linings”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed”

Star Wars-Andor: Episode 1.12-Rix Road

Styled With Love

Epiphany Prize Movies

The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2

Father Stu: Reborn

Resistance: 1942

Running The Bases

Uncharted

Uncharted Clay Enos / © Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Epiphany Prize Television

Blood And Treasure: Season Two

A Christmas… Present

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed”

Rise

Faith & Freedom Award Movies

Devotion

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Resistance: 1942

Running The Bases

Top Gun: Maverick

Faith & Freedom Award Television

Blood And Treasure: Season Two

Blue Bloods: Episode 12.20: “Silver Linings”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Episode 1.8: “Alloyed”

Rise

Star Wars-Andor-Episode 1.12-Rix Road

Andor Lucasfilm

Most Inspirational Independent Movie

Family Camp

I Heard The Bells

The Mulligan

Resistance: 1942

Running The Bases

Most Inspirational Independent Streaming/Television

5000 Blankets

Comenius: Life And Legacy Of John Amos Comenius

David

Legacy Peak

Why The Nativity?

Grace Award Movies

Father Stu: Reborn – Mark Wahlberg

I Heard The Bells – Stephen Atherholt

The Mulligan – Pat Boone

Resistance: 1942 – Cary Elwes

Running The Bases – Brett Varvel

Grace Award Television

Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone – Reba McEntire

Blood And Treasure: Season Two – Mark Gagliardi

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – Dolly Parton

A Christmas… Present – Candace Cameron Bure

The Chosen: Episode 3.3: Physician, Heal Yourself – Jonathan Roumie