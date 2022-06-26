‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom Cruise

Boom!

Top Gun: Maverick has joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office. It’s the first Tom Cruise film to achieve the milestone, and the 50th Hollywood movie overall, not adjusted for inflation.

Director Joseph Kosinski’s film passed the barrier after finishing Sunday with an estimated domestic total of $521.7 million and $484.7 million overseas for a global cume just north of $1 billion.

Top Gun: Maverick enjoyed a boost in its fifth weekend thanks to being rereleased in select Imax and premium large-format screens. The Paramount and Skydance release grossed $30.5 million domestically and $44.5 million overseas for a weekend total.

The sequel is only the second Hollywood title of the pandemic era to cross $1 billion behind Sony and Disney’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.89 billion).

According to Paramount, more than 16 percent of Top Gun 2′s audience has seen the film more than once in theaters, while 4 percent have seen it four times or more.

Cruise’s previous biggest film worldwide was Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which grossed $791 million in 2018, not adjusted for inflation.

Top Gun: Maverick is also Paramount’s biggest live-action movie in 15 markets, including the U.K., Australia, France and Brazil, as well as the studio’s highest-grossing original release at the domestic box office behind Titanic.

The first Top Gun, released in 1986, earned $357.8 million at the worldwide box office, unadjusted.