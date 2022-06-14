×
Box Office Milestone: ‘Top Gun 2’ Cruises Past ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to Hit $400M

The film is now the highest grossing of the year domestically and the second best of the pandemic era.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete Maverick
Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick continues to set off sonic booms.

On Monday — its 18th day in release — the Paramount and Skydance movie passed up Marvel and Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to become the top-grossing domestic film of 2022 so far with $401.8 million in ticket sales through Monday.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 presently rests at $398.1 million.

There’s more. Top Gun: Maverick is now the No. 2 film of the pandemic era domestically after Spider-Man: No Way Home ($573 million) and by far the most successful outside of the superhero genre.

And Top Gun: Maverick earned $51.9 million over the June 10-12 weekend, the fifth-biggest gross for any film in its third outing behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($90 million), Black Panther ($66 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($56 million) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($52.5 million).

The movie came in No. 2 over the June 10-12 weekend behind new entry Jurassic World Dominion, which opened to a pleasing $145.1 million.

Jurassic World Dominion also topped with Monday’s chart with $12.8 million. Top Gun followed with $6.6 million.

Maverick now stands as Cruise’s biggest film domestically. It has a shot at nearing $500 million domestically and $1 billion globally.

