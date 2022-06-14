Box Office Milestone: ‘Top Gun 2’ Cruises Past ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to Hit $400M

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick continues to set off sonic booms.

On Monday — its 18th day in release — the Paramount and Skydance movie passed up Marvel and Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to become the top-grossing domestic film of 2022 so far with $401.8 million in ticket sales through Monday.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 presently rests at $398.1 million.

There’s more. Top Gun: Maverick is now the No. 2 film of the pandemic era domestically after Spider-Man: No Way Home ($573 million) and by far the most successful outside of the superhero genre.

And Top Gun: Maverick earned $51.9 million over the June 10-12 weekend, the fifth-biggest gross for any film in its third outing behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($90 million), Black Panther ($66 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($56 million) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($52.5 million).

The movie came in No. 2 over the June 10-12 weekend behind new entry Jurassic World Dominion, which opened to a pleasing $145.1 million.

Jurassic World Dominion also topped with Monday’s chart with $12.8 million. Top Gun followed with $6.6 million.

Maverick now stands as Cruise’s biggest film domestically. It has a shot at nearing $500 million domestically and $1 billion globally.