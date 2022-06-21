‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past $900M in Latest Box Office Milestone

Top Gun: Maverick has become only the third Hollywood movie of the pandemic era to cross the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office in the latest milestone for the Paramount and Skydance movie.

The film achieved the feat on Monday after finishing the day with a domestic total of $474.8 million and $427.1 million overseas for a global cume of $901.9 million.

Marvel and Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has earned nearly $950 million globally, while Sony and Disney’s Spider-Man: No Way Home rests at nearly $1.9 billion worldwide.

According to Paramount, more than 16 percent of Top Gun 2‘s audience has seen the film more than once in theaters, while four percent have seen it four times or more.

Last week, Top Gun: Maverick passed 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which earned $791 million globally, to become Cruise’s biggest earner of all time at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation.

Top Gun: Maverick is also Paramount’s biggest live action movie in 15 markets, including the U.K., Australia, France and Brazil, as well as the studio’s highest-grossing original release at the domestic box office behind Titanic.

Top Gun: Maverick has been buoyed by enviable word-of-mouth. Critics blessed the long-awaited sequel with a 96 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while moviegoers awarded the film with a coveted A+ CinemaScore. Box office sources say the only reason Top Gun: Maverick may not get to $1 billion is the absence of a China and Russia release.

Top Gun: Maverick had already become Cruise’s top-grossing film domestically when it passed War of the Worlds ($234.3 million at the domestic box office).

On Monday — the Juneteenth holiday — Top Gun’s winning streak continued when it passed new offering Lightyear, from Disney and Pixar, to come in second domestically with roughly $7.9 million.

Jurassic World Dominion ruled Juneteenth with an estimated $8.4 million for an 11-day domestic tally of nearly $260 million domestically and nearly $630 million worldwide.

Lightyear, which opened to a subdued $51 million over the weekend, came in third on Monday with $6.6 million for a four-day domestic tally of $57 million.