Box Office Milestone: ‘Top Gun 2’ Becomes Tom Cruise’s Biggest Global Hit

Top Gun: Maverick has become Tom Cruise’s biggest earner at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation.

Through Thursday, the Paramount and Skydance movie has collected $806.3 million in worldwide ticket sales, including $422.1 million domestically and $384.2 million overseas.

That’s enough to outrank Cruise’s previous top earner, 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which earned $791 million globally.

For the first time in his four-decade career, Tom Cruise, 59, has a movie that has a shot at joining the billion-dollar club at the global box office.

Top Gun: Maverick has been buoyed by incredible word-of-mouth. Critics blessed the long-awaited sequel with a 96 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while moviegoers awarded the film with a coveted A+ CinemaScore.

Box office sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the movie is destined to gross north of $900 million globally, including $500 million or more in North America. They say the only reason it may not get to $1 billion is the absence of a China and Russia release.

Top Gun: Maverick had already become Cruise’s top-grossing film domestically when it passed up War of the Worlds ($243.3 million).