×
Skip to main content

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed for Cannes Film Festival

The world's most high-profile fest comes amid the film's planned release around the globe at the end of May.

By

Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch

Top Gun Maverick
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick is taking a flight to the Cannes Film Festival.

Paramount and Skydance high-profile sequel — starring Tom Cruise, one of the world’s biggest stars — will screen at the festival in advance of its Memorial Day premiere in theaters, according to sources close to the festival.

Top Gun 2 will open in North America on May 27, after beginning its international rollout earlier that week. Paramount declined to comment on any plans to show up on the Croisette, but buzz has been growing about the movie playing at Cannes.

This year, the iconic festival on the French Riviera runs May 17-28.

Cannes has long been a platform to launch a big Memorial Day tentoples (most play out of competition.) The fest gets Hollywood studios access to press from around the world, not to mention the benefit of high-profile stars walking the famous red carpet for photos.

Related Stories

CEO of Discovery Communications David Zaslav arrives for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 06, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference.
Business

Discovery CEO David Zaslav's 2021 Pay Package Soars to $246M Ahead of WarnerMedia Merger

“Cinema is about movement,” says Ryusuke Hamaguchi (center) of his road movie. “Once you put your ideas into a mode of transportation — a train, a car — suddenly it’s all more watchable.”
Movie Features

Making of 'Drive My Car': How Ryusuke Hamaguchi Turned a Haruki Murakami Short Story Into a Three-Hour Drama About Making Art Amid Grief

This would mark the first time in 30 years a Cruise film has screened at Cannes, with the Ron Howard-directed Far and Away bowing at the fest in 1992. Cruise is considered one of Hollywood’s most relentless promoters, and never shies away from publicity. Cannes would be an obvious place for the actor to show off his new film. And Cruise’s appearance would be of benefit to the festival as it emerges from the pandemic.

Cannes, however, would not likely mark Top Gun: Maverick‘s world premiere. That event has long been planned to be held in San Diego, where the first film was set.

Cruise’s Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski directs Maverick, which also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, returning as Iceman. The original Top Gun, directed by the late Tony Scott and released in 1986, helped turn Cruise into a household name around the world.

The Top Gun sequel has faced a long road to the screen and was delayed multiple times due to covid pressures on theatrical business. Maverick launched its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, with Cruise surprising the crowd in person. More recently, the first 13 minutes of Maverick screened at CinemaCon in August 2021.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad