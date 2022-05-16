No ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Party in Cannes? Blame the British Royals

When Top Gun: Maverick was first unveiled as being part of the Cannes 2022 lineup, alongside the spectacle of having arguably the biggest film star on the planet returning to the Croisette with his super-hyped blockbuster sequel, much talk was about the inevitable party that would follow.

Would Paramount bring an aircraft carrier to the south of France for the festivities? Would there be shirtless football on the beach? Anything seemed possible, especially with the festival looking set to return to its partying best after two COVID-hit years.

Sadly not.

The Hollywood Reporter understands that, while Tom Cruise will be getting an all-star welcome at the Palais by Thierry Fremaux on Wednesday, May 18 ahead of a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick, there will be no after-party.

Instead, Cruise will be flying to London that evening, with him playing a starring role in Queen Elizabeth II’s ongoing Platinum Jubilee celebrations and him also set to hit the red carpet alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday night.

The U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick — a special Royal Film Performance hosted by Paramount and the U.K.’s Film and TV Charity — is taking place in London’s Leicester Square on May 19 and will see the royals introduced to Cruise alongside director Joe Kosinski and Paramount execs.

In fact, while Cruise may be biggest name on the Croisette this year (and the giant Top Gun helmet in front of The Grand hotel arguably the most eye-catching film promotion), his festival visit appears to be a minor detour in the midst of his royal engagements.

On Sunday, he was among the hosts for a major televised event at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Cruise introduced a performance by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, saying it was “one of the most enthralling, thrilling, heart-in-mouth displays” he had seen (no small praise for a man who has, among several daring feats, leapt from the world’s tallest tower).

For Cannes festivalgoers, with hopes of a Top Gun: Maverick party dashed, all eyes will be on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis to provide the star-studded studio shindig. Over to you, Warner Bros.!