‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $600M at Domestic Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick has now made studio history as it passed $600 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday evening.

The Top Gun sequel has now earned $601.9 million in North America. In June, the movie passed $1 billion at the global box office, the first Tom Cruise film to achieve the milestone and the first to do so this year. To date, the movie has earned $595.6 million in international receipts for a cumulative total of nearly $1.2 billion, globally.

The domestic box office milestone has been accomplished by only a handful of titles, largely Marvel films. Currently, The Tom Cruise movie ranks 12th in all-time North American ticket sales, with the 11th and 10th spots held by Incredibles 2 ($608 million) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620 million), respectively.

Paramount is also celebrating the movie as the studio’s highest earner at the North American box office to date, surpassing Titanic‘s $600.7 million. (Studio re-releases of the James Cameron movie have since brought its total domestic gross to $659 million.)

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic Titanic, which marks its 25th anniversary this year,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures. “Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise return as Naval pilot Pete Mitchell charged with training the next generation of ace aviators. The movie also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer.