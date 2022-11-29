×
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Returning to Theaters for 2 Weeks

The film lands back in theaters from Dec. 2-Dec. 15.

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick
'Top Gun: Maverick' Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount is returning to the danger zone next month, with Top Gun: Maverick getting a victory lap in theaters for a two-week engagement. The Tom Cruise film lands back in theaters from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.

Maverick became the hit of the summer after opening over Memorial Day weekend in May. It has grossed $1.48 billion globally, including $716 million domestically. It stands as Paramount’s top-grossing film of all time.

Joseph Kosinski directed Maverick, which was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and also hails from Skydance. It is a sequel to the seminal 1986 feature, which was directed by Tony Scott.

Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen,” says Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount Pictures. “This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.”

The re-release ends one week before Maverick arrives on Paramount+ Dec. 22.

