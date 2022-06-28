‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Among Location Managers Guild Awards Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
The Location Managers Guild International announced the nominations for its 9th annual LMGI Awards, which will return with an in-person event on Aug. 27.
Feature film nominees include the location managers behind Top Gun: Maverick, No Time To Die, and Everything, Everywhere All at Once. Among the TV noms are Stranger Things, Succession and Yellowstone.
For the Outstanding Film Commission award, the Guild nominated the City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada; City of Kingston (also in Ontario); the Hawaii Film Office, Jamaica Promotions Corporation, Oklahoma Film & Music Office and The Royal Film Commission in Jordan.
The complete list of nominees follows:
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series
Atlanta – Season 3 – FX Productions/FX Network
Better Call Saul – Season 6 – High Bridge Productions/AMC
Reservation Dogs – Dive/FX Networks
Succession – Season 3 – Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO
Yellowstone – Season 4 – Paramount Network
Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series
Bridgerton – Season 2 – Shondaland/ Netflix
Narcos: Mexico – Gaumont International Television/ Netflix
Pachinko – Media Res/ Apple TV+
SEE – Season 2 – Apple TV+
Stranger Things – Season 4 – 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series
Dopesick – John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu
Inventing Anna – Shondaland/Netflix
Station Eleven – Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max
The First Lady – Showtime Networks
The Tourist – All3Media International/HBO Max
Under the Banner of Heaven – Aggregate Film/FX Network
Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film
CODA – Apple TV+
Drive My Car – Bitters End/Janus Films
Everything, Everywhere All at Once – A24
In the Heights – Warner Bros.
No Time to Die – MGM Studios
Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount Pictures
Outstanding Locations in a Period Film
House of Gucci – MGM Studios
Licorice Pizza – MGM/Focus Features
Last Night in Soho– Universal/Focus Features
The Northman – Universal/Focus Features
The Power of the Dog – Netflix
Outstanding Locations in a Single Commercial
Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown
Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman Only Way Home
OHRA: Don’t Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes
Renault: Megane E-Tech
Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night
Outstanding Film Commission
City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada – The Handmaid’s Tale
City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada – The Mayor of Kingstown
Hawaii Film Office – The White Lotus
Jamaica Promotions Corporation – No Time to Die
Oklahoma Film & Music Office – Reservation Dogs
The Royal Film Commission, Jordan – Zara Man
