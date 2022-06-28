‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Among Location Managers Guild Awards Nominees

The Location Managers Guild International announced the nominations for its 9th annual LMGI Awards, which will return with an in-person event on Aug. 27.

Feature film nominees include the location managers behind Top Gun: Maverick, No Time To Die, and Everything, Everywhere All at Once. Among the TV noms are Stranger Things, Succession and Yellowstone.

For the Outstanding Film Commission award, the Guild nominated the City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada; City of Kingston (also in Ontario); the Hawaii Film Office, Jamaica Promotions Corporation, Oklahoma Film & Music Office and The Royal Film Commission in Jordan.

The complete list of nominees follows:

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

Atlanta – Season 3 – FX Productions/FX Network

Better Call Saul – Season 6 – High Bridge Productions/AMC

Reservation Dogs – Dive/FX Networks

Succession – Season 3 – Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO

Yellowstone – Season 4 – Paramount Network

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

Bridgerton – Season 2 – Shondaland/ Netflix

Narcos: Mexico – Gaumont International Television/ Netflix

Pachinko – Media Res/ Apple TV+

SEE – Season 2 – Apple TV+

Stranger Things – Season 4 – 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series

Dopesick – John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu

Inventing Anna – Shondaland/Netflix

Station Eleven – Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max

The First Lady – Showtime Networks

The Tourist – All3Media International/HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven – Aggregate Film/FX Network

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

CODA – Apple TV+

Drive My Car – Bitters End/Janus Films

Everything, Everywhere All at Once – A24

In the Heights – Warner Bros.

No Time to Die – MGM Studios

Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount Pictures

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

House of Gucci – MGM Studios

Licorice Pizza – MGM/Focus Features

Last Night in Soho– Universal/Focus Features

The Northman – Universal/Focus Features

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

Outstanding Locations in a Single Commercial

Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman Only Way Home

OHRA: Don’t Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes

Renault: Megane E-Tech

Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night

Outstanding Film Commission

City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada – The Handmaid’s Tale

City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada – The Mayor of Kingstown

Hawaii Film Office – The White Lotus

Jamaica Promotions Corporation – No Time to Die

Oklahoma Film & Music Office – Reservation Dogs

The Royal Film Commission, Jordan – Zara Man