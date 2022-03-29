‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Ties Val Kilmer’s “Iceman” Into New Story

The new trailer for the much anticipated Top Gun: Maverick dropped Tuesday and beyond all the thrilling action, the preview shows how Val Kilmer’s “Iceman” will fit into the new story.

Tom Cruise is back as the ultra-gifted, but super cocky Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is asked to train a new team at Top Gun at the behest of Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, now a Navy admiral.

Kilmer has a cameo in the film, but in the trailer, only a picture of Admiral Kazansky is shown amid Vice Admiral Cyclone (Jon Hamm) telling Maverick he would rather the showboat pilot not be a part of the team and its training.

The trailer for the Paramount Pictures film also shows a rift between Maverick and Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), a pilot trainee, and the son of Maverick’s late RIO and best friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). Clearly, Rooster holds Maverick responsible for his father’s death, which occurred in the first film, released in 1986.

Among the drama in the preview are more of the eye-popping aerial acrobatics that fans have come to expect from a Cruise Top Gun flick.

After a number of delays due to the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, before its theatrical release in the United States on May 27.

Watch the new trailer below.