Topless Florence Pugh Scene in ‘Oppenheimer’ Digitally Censored (With a CGI Black Dress) in Middle East, India

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Christopher Nolan may be known for his aversion to CGI. But when it comes to bowing to the sensitivities of some countries, it would seem this is of little relevance.
In his historical epic Oppenheimer, a scene featuring a topless Florence Pugh fell foul of the censors in the Middle East and India, with the actress — who plays Jean Tatlock (who has an affair with Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer) — being covered up in a CGI black dress.
Rather than cut the scene in question, sources close to the film say that a “soft base” version, with Pugh digitally dressed, was used to secure a release across the Middle East, where nudity is forbidden in cinema, and in India, where the film has a UA rating, meaning it’s classified for viewers with parental guidance for children below 12-years-old.
Related Stories
According to the sources, the edits were made “per usual business practice” for the film to be released in certain territories.
Oppenheimer isn’t the first time a computer-generated black dress has been deployed to cover up exposed Hollywood skin.
Asghar Farhahi’s Oscar win for The Salesman at the 2017 Academy Awards was proudly triumphed by Iranian state TV. However, the broadcast by the Iranian Labor News Agency saw presenter Charlize Theron’s gold lamé Christian Dior given CGI black sleeves and a collar to hide her arms and neckline. Unfortunately, viewers noticed that the rather blurry digital wardrobe additions didn’t consistently move with the actor.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Toronto International Film Festival
Korean Drama ‘A Normal Family’ Inks Distribution Deals Ahead of Toronto Premiere
-
-
-
Cannes Reviews
‘The Beasts’ Review: Spanish Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Searing Small-Town Thriller
-
Toronto Film Festival
TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey Talks Strong U.S. Film Lineup Amid Strikes: “We’re in Great Shape”