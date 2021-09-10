Toronto 2021 According to Distributor Andrew Frank

What I miss most about not being there is …

Not being there! (I moved to Montreal.)

What I don’t miss about Toronto is …

The stress and guilt of being a ghost to your family while the world’s biggest festival is in your hometown.

My “only in Toronto” moment was …

Running into Viggo Mortensen accidentally in the green room at ScotiaBank Cinema, inviting him to the Mongrel party … and having him actually show up!

What I’ve missed most about Toronto is …

The intensity and excitement of the first weekend.

The biggest challenge working festivals during the COVID-19 era is …

Missing the intel from social events with fellow buyers. It takes so much more effort to get it without the physical market.

The one place I have to visit when in Toronto is …

Byblos! [Eastern Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Toronto.]

The place I avoid during the festival is …

The elevator at the Bell Lightbox! (Will they ever open the stairs?)

My favorite Canadian director/ talent is …

The one who trusts us to release their film the way we trust them to make their movie.

The most Canadian thing about Toronto is …

A kind of passive-aggressiveness obfuscated by cheerfulness (as opposed to my own American brand of unabashed aggressiveness).

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 10 daily issue at the Toronto International Film Festival.