Toronto: Read THR’s Day 1 Digital Festival Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its first Toronto International Film Festival digital daily issue, which features a look at the fest’s buzziest sales titles, a conversation with Jessica Chastain on her new film and Jane Campion discusses the decade-long journey of The Power of the Dog, among others.

Toronto’s Buzziest Sales Titles

“Nowadays, no one has the same agenda,” says Sony Pictures Classics co-president Tom Bernard. That precept sums up the post-COVID market landscape, which has forced streamers, day-and-daters and traditional theatrical distributors to carve out an increasingly specialized niche within their own subset. As a result, agents are finding fewer, but more focused, players vying for any given title. While finished films will continue to screen in person in Toronto, albeit to a smaller audience of potential buyers, hot packages will be presented virtually for the second year in a row. THR takes a look at this year’s buzziest sales titles.

Jane Campion on ‘The Power of the Dog’: “Our Screenings Are Full”

Jane Campion’s first film in over a decade, The Power of the Dog, which has played to glowing reviews at the Venice and Telluride film festivals ahead of its screening at TIFF, is a kind of bookend to her 1993 Palme d’Or-winning period drama, The Piano, in its portrait of caged sensuality and repression. But for the first time in Campion’s career, the protagonist in The Power of the Dog is a man, Montana rancher Phil Burbank, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. At Telluride, Campion spoke with THR about her movie’s themes of toxic masculinity, her fleeting sense of power in the film industry and why there will never be a Jane Campion comic book movie.

“This Will Follow Me for the Rest of My Career”

On the first day of production, right before cameras rolled on The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain said a prayer. By that point, she had spent nearly a decade trying to get the movie made, having bought the film rights to the 2000 documentary of the same name from directors Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato after watching it in 2012 during a night of insomnia while on the Zero Dark Thirty press tour. But the worry on that November morning on the North Carolina set was that she, like Messner, would wind up on the end of a punchline. In a conversation with THR, Chastain discusses the decade-long journey to bring her passion project to the screen and how she got over her fear with taking on the role of the televangelist.

Click here to download THR‘s Toronto Day 1 Digital Daily.