Toronto: Read THR’s Day 2 Digital Festival Daily

The Hollywood Reporter has released its second Toronto International Film Festival digital daily issue, which features a look at Dionne Warwick’s new documentary, a conversation with Antoine Fuqua and Jake Gyllenhaal on reteaming for The Guilty and a look at how exclusive runs in cinemas could push fans to return in force to theaters.

“Nobody Knows My Life Better Than I Do”

For the first time in her 66-year career, the alto with the unmistakably husky voice behind such classics as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and “Walk on By” is getting the doc treatment with Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a nod to her first solo single of the same name. Directed by her longtime business partner Dave Wooley and Oscar-nominated documentarian David Heilbroner (Traffic Stop), the film traces Dionne Wawick’s arc from her early gospel roots in New Jersey to becoming one of the most charted female vocalists of all time. In a conversation with THR, the music icon opens up about ‘Don’t Make Me Over,’ which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, along with her musical legacy and how she took on social media with humor and kindness.

Southpaw Reunion

Days before production kicked off in November on the real-time thriller The Guilty, director Antoine Fuqua was forced to quarantine after a close contact tested positive for COVID. He wound up helming the entire film, which centers on a demoted cop (Jake Gyllenhaal) assigned to a call dispatch desk who fields a 911 call from a kidnapped woman, from a van, hardwired to the Los Angeles set from a block away. Armed with three monitors, a walkie talkie and his phone, Fuqua completed the film, a remake of a 2018 Danish thriller of the same name, in 11 days. The pair spoke to THR about staying sane during The Guilty’s surreal shoot and why Netflix was the ideal home.

Shang-Chi Kicks Off 2021 Toronto Film Market on Optimistic Note

Toronto couldn’t have wished for a better opening-day present. Last weekend’s $90 million four-day box office haul for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings meant the 2021 Toronto Film Market kicked off on an optimistic note. Long-suffering theatrical distributors, producers and sales agents could point to Destin Daniel Cretton’s blockbuster — which has grossed more than $200 million worldwide to date — as a win for the theatrical experience in an era of day-and-date releases. THR takes a look at how most international buyers at TIFF are betting that exclusive runs in cinemas will push fans to return in force to theaters.

