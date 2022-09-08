Toronto According to: Actress Emily Hampshire

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is bringing her latest film, The End of Sex, directed by Sean Garrity, to the Toronto Film Festival.

And she shared insights about fest and city with THR.

What I miss most about not being at TIFF during the pandemic is…

The excitement of seeing a movie on the big screen and knowing it’s an Oscar contender in six months. Seeing it with an audience is fundamental to that.

What I don’t miss about TIFF is…

The long lines! No one likes lines. Anywhere.

My “only in Toronto” moment is…

Seeing that iconic pink gummy bear-looking monument every time I’m booked at The Soho Hotel & Residence for a movie or TV shoot. That’s my second home.

What I’ve missed most about Toronto as a city is…

Being able to walk to wherever I need to go. I loved living next to a 24 hours Rabba convenience store. Oh, and Tim Hortons extra large coffee with two creams.

The biggest challenge working festivals during the Covid era is…

Selfies, huggers, and how to execute a warm-yet-touchless “Hi!!”

The one place I have to visit when in Toronto is… Booyah ice cream!. They have this Cookie Monster flavor that’s just… droooool. You can even get a giant ice cream cookie cake to take it to the next level.

The place I avoid during the festival is…

Yonge and Dundas Square. Wait, I always avoid that intersection. Too much chaos!

My favorite Canadian director/talent is (and why)…

My BFF and former Toronto roommate Jacob Tierney because a) he cast me in two of his movies (The Trotsky and Good Neighbors) and b) we’re working on a new show together! It’s a remake of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and he’s the showrunner.

The most Canadian thing about Toronto is… How locals pronounce it, where the second T is silent: “TO-RON-O.”

The one thing I won’t travel with (besides my phone) is..

I travel with everything because I’m always traveling. I’m a pro packer. I have a system!

Or do you mean without? In that case, my stuffed yeti son, Stumbs. He flies carry-on!

In Toronto you should always…

Have a PRESTO card so you can hop on a streetcar or take the subway on a whim.

In Toronto you should never…

Pronounce it: “TO-RON-TO.”