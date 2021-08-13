Toronto: Ava DuVernay’s ‘Colin in Black & White,’ Jessica Chastain’s ‘The Forgiven’ Join Lineup

The 2021 Toronto Film Festival has booked John Michael McDonagh’s The Forgiven, starring Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes, into Roy Thomson Hall for a gala screening in September.

On Friday, TIFF organizers also added Julia, the Julia Child documentary by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, into its TIFF Docs section, while Netflix’s upcoming series Colin in Black & White, about NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick growing up and co-created by Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick, joins the Primetime sidebar.

The Forgiven is a movie adaptation of Lawrence Osborne’s 2012 novel of the same name about a clash of worlds between Moroccan Muslims and Western visitors during a week-long decadent party. Julia portrays the famed TV chef and author in a film from the RBG filmmakers West and Cohen and set for a release by Sony Pictures Classics.

Toronto’s Primetime program of TV series has programmed world premieres for Netflix’s limited series Colin in Black and White, a six-episode, half-hour series that explores Kaepernick’s adolescence, and the South Korean series Hellbound by Yeon Sang-ho. There’s also a North American bow for the New Zealand series The Panthers, by Tom Hern and Halaifonua Finau, and a North American premiere for the Canadian comedy Sort Of, from Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo.

And Dialogues, part of Toronto’s industry-focused program, will include conversations with Oscar-nominated screenwriters Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Sterlin Harjo, Beba director Rebeca Huntt, Comala director Gian Cassini and Oscar winners E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

The Visionaries program will include a conversation with Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley about their 20-year tenure running the specialty film studio Searchlight Pictures and their retirement two years after the Disney-Fox merger. And TIFF’s industry program’s Perspectives series on hot-button issues will include panels on diversity in film criticism, narrative sovereignty for Indigenous filmmakers and “dismantling” toxic film sets.

The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 9 to 18.