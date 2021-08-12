Toronto: Benedict Cumberbatch to Receive TIFF Tribute Actor Award

Benedict Cumberbatch will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

The TIFF Tribute Awards honor will be given to Cumberbatch as two of his latest movies — Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain — receive Canadian premieres at TIFF.

“Benedict has portrayed some of the most memorable characters screened at TIFF, whether it was Alan Turing in The Imitation Game or Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate. He also has an uncanny ability to take on interesting, complex roles and make them his own in films such as 12 Years a Slave and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy — all of which screened at the festival,” Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF, said in a statement on Thursday.

Cumberbatch joins earlier-announced TIFF honorees that include Jessica Chastain and Canadian directors Alanis Obomsawin and Denis Villeneuve. He will also appear in upcoming movies that include Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home for Columbia Pictures and Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel.

Additional TIFF Tribute Award recipients will be announced in the coming weeks. The TIFF Tribute Awards honor leading industry members, acting and directorial talent, new talent and a below-the-line artists and creator.

This year’s TIFF Tribute Awards gala will be part of Toronto’s hybrid digital and in-person event to run from Sept. 9 to 18.