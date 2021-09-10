Toronto: Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff, Gigi Zumbado Board Action-Thriller ‘The Price We Pay’ (Exclusive)

Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild, Speed Racer) and Stephen Dorff (Immortals, Public Enemies) have joined Ryûhei Kitamura’s action-thriller The Price We Pay, which flew under the radar and recently wrapped production in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The film — which VMI Worldwide is introducing to buyers this week at the Toronto International Film Festival — sees Hirsch and Dorff (recently seen in Venice-bowing Western Old Henry) play two criminals who attempt to rob a local pawn shop. But the robbery goes askew, leaving the both injured and with a female hostage. On the run, they take refuge at a remote farmhouse to allow the heat to die down, but what they discover is far more menacing.

The Price We Pay also stars Gigi Zumbado (Bridge & Tunnel, Fantasy Island and The Rookie) and Erika Ervin (American Horror Story, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D).

Kitamura is best known for his horror film Midnight Meat Train, which premiered at Fantasia Film Festival and starred Bradley Cooper and Vinnie Jones. His most recent film The Doorman, starring Jean Reno and Ruby Rose, was released last year by Lionsgate Home Entertainment.

“The Price We Pay is a film of two hands. On the one hand it is a gripping action/thriller, but on the other hand it is an intense, terrifying experience immediately grabbing the audience and sending them on a wild ride,” said the director.

The film, currently in post-production, was produced by Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide, Todd Lundbohm of 828 Media Capital and Robert Dean of Buffalo 8 and Bill Kellman.

“Kitamura’s keen eye for this genre combined with talented acting chops of Hirsch and Dorff, The Price We Pay will be a hot commodity at TIFF,” said Relis.

Added Lundbohm: “A brilliant cast and crew, led by a true visionary in Kitamura, produced amazing results. We can’t wait to scare I mean share this film with audiences everywhere.”

Hirsch is repped by Neil Bajaj at UTA, Dorff is repped by John Burnham at ICM, Zumbado is repped by Tim Emery at Industry Entertainment and Pedro Tapia & Carlos Carreras at CESD Talent Agency, Ervin is repped by Raphael Berko at Media Artists Group and managed by Artist International