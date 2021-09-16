Toronto: Fest Reports Positive COVID Case After TIFF Tribute Awards Press Conference

The Toronto Film Festival has confirmed one case of COVID-19 among attendees at a Sept. 11 press conference at Roy Thomson Hall.

“Because of the strictly enforced COVID protocols in place at all TIFF venues, this case is low risk. You may however, still wish to get tested for COVID-19,” Laura Ryan, vp of visitor experience at TIFF, said in an email to festival attendees obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 also attended press & industry screenings for The Humans, Dune and Bergman Island at the Scotiabank Theatre last weekend. The festival in a statement sent to THR said: “TIFF’s customer relations team was informed of a positive COVID result by an audience member. Medcan, TIFF’s COVID health & safety consultants, have advised that because of the strictly enforced COVID protocols in place at all TIFF venues, this case is considered low risk. As per this protocol, TIFF has informed individuals who attended these screenings and advised them that while this is a low risk case, they may wish to get tested,” fest organizers added.

The Roy Thomson Hall presser for the TIFF Tribute Awards had on stage Hollywood A-listers like Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dune director Denis Villeneuve, iconic singer Dionne Warwick and cinematographer Ari Wegner, all of whom were among upcoming award winners answering questions from the festival’s media contingent.

As with all TIFF events this year, all attendees had to show proof of vaccinations to gain entry to Roy Thompson Hall and the Scotiabank Theatre. Capacity at TIFF cinemas has been capped for social distancing and all tickets to events have to be booked in advance on TIFF’s online ticketing platform.

The COVID-19 delta variant has loomed over the entire Fall film festival circuit. The Venice Film Festival, which kicked off in late August, and the Telluride Film Festival reported no COVID-19 cases.

Besides those receiving TIFF Tribute Awards and assembled last weekend at Roy Thomson Hall for the in-person press conference, several A-listers have also flown to Toronto to tout their latest movies, including Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and lead Jamie Dornan, and Sigourney Weaver, who flew in for a premiere of the comedy-drama The Good House.

The TIFF Tribute Awards, to be handed out on Sept. 18 as part of a one-hour TV show, will have as presenters Kirsten Dunst, Rebecca Ferguson, Shamier Anderson, David Oyelowo, Michael Showalter and Eva Longoria.

The 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards will take place on the final day of Toronto’s 46th edition, and will include announcements on the winners of the festival’s People’s Choice Award and Platform Jury prize. The People’s Choice Award annually handed out by the Toronto festival is seen as a bellwether for the upcoming Hollywood awards season.